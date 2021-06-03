Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,367 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $9,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $769,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,874,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 640,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,135,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSIT. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.88.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $104.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.84. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $106.44.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

