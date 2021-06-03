Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Major Shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis Sells 6,217,628 Shares

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 6,217,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $57,513,059.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Evan Wainhouse Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 208,919 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $1,830,130.44.

On Thursday, April 8th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 20,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $185,000.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 16,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $152,000.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 17,500 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $160,125.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 25,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $212,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 4,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $36,360.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 83,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $860,710.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 30,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00.

INSE opened at $12.15 on Thursday. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $282.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.13.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INSE shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter worth $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $109,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

