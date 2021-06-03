Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives $261.36 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $261.36.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Insulet stock traded down $2.23 on Friday, reaching $262.03. 3,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,462. Insulet has a 1-year low of $168.38 and a 1-year high of $306.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,032.77 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1,543.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,580,000 after buying an additional 167,664 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 102.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 4.7% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 96.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 70.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,615 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

