Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) PT Raised to C$188.00 at CIBC

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$170.00 to C$188.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IFCZF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Intact Financial from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Intact Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.67.

IFCZF stock opened at $135.96 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of $93.19 and a 1-year high of $138.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.29.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

