Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Boosted by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Intel by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $56.59 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

