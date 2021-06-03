Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 21.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,219,000 after purchasing an additional 268,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $67.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.89 and a one year high of $80.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.03.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,451 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $2,543,614.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $3,138,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,585,011 shares in the company, valued at $673,579,963.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 793,779 shares of company stock worth $58,760,940 over the last 90 days. 11.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

