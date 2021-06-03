Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $108,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $67.09 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.89 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBKR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $72,509.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total value of $1,474,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,664,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,740,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 793,779 shares of company stock worth $58,760,940 in the last 90 days. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

