InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 5,048 ($65.95). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 5,048 ($65.95), with a volume of 458,522 shares trading hands.

IHG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,380 ($70.29) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered InterContinental Hotels Group to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. InterContinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,212.50 ($55.04).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,036.40. The company has a market cap of £9.14 billion and a PE ratio of -49.66.

In other news, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson sold 900 shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total transaction of £46,800 ($61,144.50).

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile (LON:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

