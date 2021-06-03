Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Short Interest Update

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the April 29th total of 84,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

IFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

IFS opened at $28.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion and a PE ratio of 16.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.39. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $35.96.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 354,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 163,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 804.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three operating segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

