Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.53

Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.53 and last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 6510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TILE. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.62 million, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 2.12.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.70 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Interface’s payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Interface by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Interface by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Interface by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Interface by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

