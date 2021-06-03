Interfor (TSE:IFP) Earns “Neutral” Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of Interfor (TSE:IFP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$133.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IFP. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Interfor from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Interfor from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Interfor in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Get Interfor alerts:

TSE IFP opened at C$29.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$32.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66. Interfor has a 12 month low of C$9.05 and a 12 month high of C$38.50.

In other news, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 3,100 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.13 per share, with a total value of C$74,803.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,374,686.10.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.