International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.23.

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

NYSE IFF traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $143.58. 13,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,044,636. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.65. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 77.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

In related news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 27,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,204.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after buying an additional 71,147 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.