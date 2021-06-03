Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intertek Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of IKTSY stock opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of $67.15 and a 12-month high of $87.50.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

