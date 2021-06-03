Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

VPV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,682. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

