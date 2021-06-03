Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHO. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,217,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,129,000 after purchasing an additional 119,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 408,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,194,000 after purchasing an additional 89,549 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 125,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO opened at $52.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.69. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $34.60 and a 1 year high of $53.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.