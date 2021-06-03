Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.40 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Invesque in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.50 price target (down previously from $2.75) on shares of Invesque in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of Invesque stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. Invesque has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.97.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 107 properties, including 72 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

