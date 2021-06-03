Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Short Interest Up 30.0% in May

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 313,100 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the April 29th total of 240,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Investar by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Investar by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Investar by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Investar by 298.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ISTR shares. TheStreet upgraded Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of ISTR stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $23.03. 190,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,263. Investar has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $239.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.66.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Investar will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

