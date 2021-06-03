Investors Buy High Volume of Tenneco Call Options (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 18,414 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,071% compared to the average daily volume of 1,573 call options.
Several analysts recently issued reports on TEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.
In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 372,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $4,000,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 357,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $4,168,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,154,830 shares of company stock valued at $108,498,269 over the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.64.
Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%. Tenneco’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.
Tenneco Company Profile
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.
