Investors Buy High Volume of Tenneco Call Options (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 18,414 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,071% compared to the average daily volume of 1,573 call options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Get Tenneco alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 372,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $4,000,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 357,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $4,168,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,154,830 shares of company stock valued at $108,498,269 over the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tenneco by 26.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 40,678 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tenneco by 14.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Tenneco by 465.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 11,474 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.64.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%. Tenneco’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.