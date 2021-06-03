Investors Purchase High Volume of Enova International Put Options (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,421 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the average daily volume of 128 put options.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56. Enova International has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $41.06. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.84.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. Enova International had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 39.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enova International will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 27,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $999,807.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,928,053.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Kirk Chartier sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $123,254.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 134,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,144.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,335. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enova International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENVA shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

