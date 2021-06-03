Investors Purchase Large Volume of STMicroelectronics Call Options (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 9,932 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,352% compared to the average daily volume of 405 call options.

NYSE STM opened at $37.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.49. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $43.02.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STM. Liberum Capital lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

