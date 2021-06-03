InvoCare Limited (ASX:IVC) Insider Buys A$161,400.55 in Stock

InvoCare Limited (ASX:IVC) insider Olivier Chretien bought 15,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$10.18 ($7.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$161,400.55 ($115,286.11).

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.67.

About InvoCare

InvoCare Limited provides funeral, cemetery, crematoria, and related services in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company operates approximately 290 funeral home locations, and 18 cemeteries and crematoria that offers burial, memorialization, and cremation services. It also offers pet cremation services under the Patch & Purr, Pets in Peace, Family Pet Care, and the Lanswood and Edenhill brands; and LifeArt coffins.

