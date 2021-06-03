Ira M. Birns Acquires 2,000 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Stock

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) CFO Ira M. Birns purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.59 per share, with a total value of $63,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,062.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.42. World Fuel Services Co. has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.48%. Research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 105,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

