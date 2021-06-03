Iridium Market Capitalization Tops $188,365.01 (IRD)

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Iridium has traded 38.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Iridium has a market capitalization of $188,365.01 and approximately $196.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iridium coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00070512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.25 or 0.00339966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00230494 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $460.75 or 0.01184448 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,893.48 or 0.99984194 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00034127 BTC.

Iridium Coin Profile

Iridium’s total supply is 23,104,946 coins. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Iridium is ird.cash . Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Iridium

