Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is an increase from Isabella Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ISBA opened at $23.25 on Thursday. Isabella Bank has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53.
Isabella Bank Company Profile
