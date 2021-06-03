Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is an increase from Isabella Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISBA opened at $23.25 on Thursday. Isabella Bank has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

