iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.43 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $123.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.03.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

