iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QLTA. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $56.00 on Thursday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.67 and a 12-month high of $59.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.78.

