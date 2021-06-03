iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is PSI Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 72.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,011 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 3.9% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 30,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 83,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after buying an additional 31,907 shares during the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $72.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.61. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

