iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of VLUE opened at $108.03 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.98.

