iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Position Decreased by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $320.62. The company had a trading volume of 84,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,217. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.58. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $219.37 and a 12-month high of $331.50.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.