iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Shares Purchased by Harborview Advisors LLC

Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,742 shares during the period. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Harborview Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.23% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

NYSEARCA:LQDH traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $95.75. 35,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,393. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.58 and a 52 week high of $96.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.89.

