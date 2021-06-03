iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078,484 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $547,338,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,331 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,437,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,650 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $161.83 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.92 and a 1-year high of $163.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

