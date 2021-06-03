iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 74.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,051 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IYT opened at $273.32 on Thursday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $267.50.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

