iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Stake Trimmed by Landaas & Co. WI ADV

Landaas & Co. WI ADV lowered its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,194 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 179,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $50.27. 40,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,960. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $50.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.29.

