Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.85. Isoray shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 1,725,282 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISR shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Isoray in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Isoray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.78.

The stock has a market cap of $124.02 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 36.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.33%. Analysts forecast that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Isoray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Isoray by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,334 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 27,421 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Isoray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Isoray by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,143 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 53,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Isoray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 13.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Isoray Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

