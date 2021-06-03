Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,610 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,667,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 59,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $150.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.26. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $104.70 and a 12-month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.