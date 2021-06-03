Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,109 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,570,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $88.63 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.28 billion, a PE ratio of -49.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.08.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.29.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

