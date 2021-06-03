Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 9,257 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $1,418,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,577,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,898,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,904,000 after buying an additional 48,442 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,022,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,078,000 after acquiring an additional 145,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,508,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,434 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VICI. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $31.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

