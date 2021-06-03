Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPR. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 9,195.4% in the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 1,163,861 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,962,000. Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 1,078.2% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 790,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 723,026 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,758,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,605,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after acquiring an additional 409,592 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PPR opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $4.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.0067 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

In other Voya Prime Rate Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 71,319 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $333,772.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 539,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,433.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

