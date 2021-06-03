Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 557 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,292 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth $2,875,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,111 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,412 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth $5,426,000. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLD opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.47. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.31.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

