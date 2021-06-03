Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €108.10 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €108.10 ($127.18) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €80.01 ($94.13).

Shares of HEI stock opened at €76.64 ($90.16) on Monday. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €44.04 ($51.81) and a fifty-two week high of €81.04 ($95.34). The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €76.35.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

