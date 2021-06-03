Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Aramark’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aramark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aramark’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ARMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Shares of ARMK opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.96. Aramark has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,965,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,837,000 after buying an additional 374,447 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,746,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,216,000 after buying an additional 41,919 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 48.7% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,143,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,964 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,701,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,385,000 after purchasing an additional 92,634 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,593,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aramark news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,480.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -258.82%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

