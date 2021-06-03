Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MHVYF)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in a report released on Monday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara expects that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

MHVYF stock opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.42. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 2.00.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants; laser radar surveillance system; car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems; air-conditioners, centrifugal chillers, water heat pumps, and stage machinery systems; and turbochargers, machine tools and rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment.

