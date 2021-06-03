Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,150,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 932.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,779,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,905 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,884,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $45,640,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JEF opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.48. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $34.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Several research analysts recently commented on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

