Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 173,094 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 32.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 711,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,094 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $155,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NICE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.92.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $215.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.31. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $181.76 and a 52 week high of $288.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.78.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

