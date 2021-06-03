Jennison Associates LLC Has $88.11 Million Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 554,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,847 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Freshpet worth $88,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,474,000 after acquiring an additional 404,131 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,153,000 after purchasing an additional 255,051 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,930,000 after purchasing an additional 112,891 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,187,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,578,000 after purchasing an additional 132,674 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,369,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRPT stock opened at $173.62 on Thursday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -694.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total value of $367,887.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,878,196.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,795 shares of company stock worth $3,294,744. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

