Jennison Associates LLC Increases Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,279 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $84,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $9,264,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,603.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $2,374,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,710 shares in the company, valued at $87,449,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,177 shares of company stock worth $28,278,866 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $88.39 on Thursday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $97.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 76.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.