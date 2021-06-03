Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 665,693 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,143,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 665,693 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.42% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $129,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,569,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,105,026,000 after purchasing an additional 554,884 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,767,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069,173 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,468,000 after acquiring an additional 717,747 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,581,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,490,000 after purchasing an additional 285,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $61.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,574 shares of company stock worth $669,648. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.55.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

