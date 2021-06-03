Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,838 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.40% of Burlington Stores worth $79,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $627,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,643,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,464,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,413,000 after buying an additional 235,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 816.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 244,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,018,000 after buying an additional 217,705 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.90.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

BURL opened at $307.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.46 and a 12 month high of $339.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.95.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.76) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

