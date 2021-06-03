Jennison Associates LLC Sells 43,858 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 493,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 43,858 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $113,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Saia by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,595,000 after buying an additional 71,773 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Saia by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70,612 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Saia by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Saia by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist increased their price objective on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.79.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $223.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $249.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.18.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

