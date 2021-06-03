JOFF Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:JOFF) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.67. 16,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 85,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOFF. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $16,626,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $10,982,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $9,453,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $6,856,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,379,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JOFF Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:JOFF)

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

